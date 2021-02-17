Uncovering the little known Black history of Oakville, Ontario (and other Canadian cities)

In today’s Big Story podcast, the history of every Canadian city isn’t always what we think it is. We stumble upon some of it, on plaques in parks or benches across our cities but a lot of it remains unknown, especially the contributions of Black Canadians. This is the story of Oakville, Ontario, a predominately white, affluent neighbourhood that was shaped by 400 Black people who escaped slavery through the Underground Railroad in the mid 1800s. Through their entrepreneurial work, they shaped the city into what it is today. What other Canadian cities have similar unknown histories? And do we do enough to recognize those who really help create and shape the cities we live in?

Guest: Genelle Levy

