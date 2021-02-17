"Bake a difference" for homeless animals on National Cupcake Day

Do you love animals and sweet treats?

If so, you have the ingredients needed to help some furry friends in need.

For National Cupcake Day, next Monday, February 22, the Toronto Humane Society is teaming up with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society for the nation-wide fundraiser in an effort to raise money for homeless animals throughout the province.

Photo courtesy Toronto Humane Society

The Toronto Humane Society is asking Canadians to “bake a difference” at home for its virtual cupcake decorating contest to raise money for animals in the community — and you can register for free online.

“Enjoy a cupcake on National Cupcake Day and make a donation to provide urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals,” says Daryl Vaillancourt, Chief, Humane Programs & Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

Photo courtesy Toronto Humane Society

Hannah Sotropa, Toronto Humane Society’s Public Relations Specialist, says the society offers many services and programs to help Toronto, and beyond, “as a non-profit organization, we rely solely on donation dollars and fundraising efforts, just like this year’s National Cupcake Day, which helps to raise funds for animals in need!”

To participate in National Cupcake Day and support an animal organization in your community, you can visit nationalcupcakeday.ca.