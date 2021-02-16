Loading articles...

Tornado hits North Carolina, leaves some residents trapped

Last Updated Feb 16, 2021 at 3:58 am EST

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A tornado in the southeast North Carolina county of Brunswick County has left some residents trapped or missing and damaged homes, officials said.

The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday, damaging houses, ripping some off their foundations, and snapping trees in half, WWAY-TV reported.

Brunswick County Emergency Management said people were trapped in homes. The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it would send teams to help find people missing after the tornado.

Some power lines were also downed. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation said thousands of people lost electricity.

The Associated Press

