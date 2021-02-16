Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada on Feb. 16, 2021

Last Updated Feb 16, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

OTTAWA — The latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada (all times eastern):

10:50 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s been reassured again by the president of the European Commission that export controls imposed by the EU won’t affect shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to Canada.

He says he spoke to Ursula von der Leyen this morning.

Canada is expecting its biggest single shipment of vaccine doses from Pfizer-BioNTech this week, and a bigger one next week.

All of Canada’s doses of that vaccine come from a factory in Belgium.

Trudeau also said he spoke to Moderna chair Noubar Afeyan Monday to get reassurance about that company’s deliveries. Moderna is to ship two million doses by the end of March is only at about half a million doses shipped to date.

Trudeau said Afeyan said the company will meet its contract for two million in the first quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press

