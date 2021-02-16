Former OPP superintendent charged with sexual assault

A former superintendent with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has been charged with sexual assault.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that it was contacted in July 2020 about a woman being assaulted.

The SIU says the alleged incident occurred in Toronto in February of 2014.

A single charge has been laid against the former OPP superintendent and the SIU says he’s expected in court in early March.

“William Price is facing one count of sexual assault, contrary to s. 271 of the Criminal Code,” the province’s police watchdog said in a statement.

The SIU says Price will appear in court in Toronto on March 4, 2021.

Ontario’s police watchdog says it will make no further comments about the charges.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.