Resource sectors help lift Toronto market, U.S. stock markets also climb higher

TORONTO — Gains in the energy and metals and mining sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.12 points at 18,529.33.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 93.50 points at 31,551.90. The S&P 500 index was up 8.94 points at 3,943.77, while the Nasdaq composite was up 33.08 points at 14,128.55.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.81 cents US compared with 78.67 cents US on Friday.

The March crude oil contract was up 51 cents at US$59.98 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 27 cents at US$3.18 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$31.80 at US$1,791.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.81 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021.

