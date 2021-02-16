Loading articles...

“One moment of romance in an otherwise stressful year”

In today’s Big Story podcast, in a breakaway from the pains of the pandemic, today we bring you the sappiest Canadian love story we could find. She was a master’s student visiting London, searching for someone to see her favourite show with. He already had tickets. It was love at first sight. Ten months later they were engaged. Yes, the pandemic forced them to cancel their big 200-member transatlantic wedding, but a quiet elopement and a perfect first dance in their living room somehow made things even more special.

Host: Fatima Syed

