Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for the 3rd straight day

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Jan. 11, 2021, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Ontario is reporting 904 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 964 on Monday.

Today, there are 320 new cases in Toronto, 154 in Peel and 118 in York Region.

Over 27,000 tests were completed on Feb. 15 and nearly 30,400 tests on Feb. 14.

More details to come.

