Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,492.50, up 32.29 points.)

Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Up 2.5 cents, or 16.13 per cent, to 18 cents on 44.5 million shares.

The Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX:FIRE). Health care. Down three cents, or 7.89 per cent, to 35 cents on 27.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 0.23 per cent, to $44.11 on 25.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 13 cents, or 0.52 per cent, to $24.75 on 20.6 million shares.

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX:NCU). Materials. Up 4.5 cents, or 26.47 per cent, to 21.5 cents on 14.3 million shares.

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX: NEXT). Materials. Up four cents, or 9.09 per cent, to 48 cents on 14 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Up $1.09, or 4.9 per cent, to $23.42. Air Canada’s acquisition of Transat AT Inc. is up in the air after Canada’s largest airline said it will not allow more time for the deal to go through. The acquisition was set to be completed by Feb. 15, but since the deal has not yet received approval from the European Union, both parties now have the right to terminate the agreement at any time, Transat said in a statement Tuesday morning. Despite the discussions, there is no guarantee that any new agreement will be reached, or that the existing one will not be terminated altogether, Transat said. The transaction had previously been approved by the Canadian government on Feb. 11.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Down 61 cents, or 2.2 per cent, to $27.51. Barrick Gold Corp. says it has struck a deal to sell its idled Lagunas Norte mine in Peru as part of an ongoing drive to off-load non-core assets. The gold mine, which was placed on care and maintenance in 2019 as it neared its end of life, is being sold to Boroo Pte Ltd. of Singapore for up to US$81 million, plus the assumption of Barrick’s closure liability of US$226 million. Barrick says the deal will give Boroo the opportunity to extend the mine’s life by accessing satellite resources and adapting its infrastructure, adding a Barrick team will remain in Peru to continue to develop its portfolio of other gold and copper exploration prospects there.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Up 37 cents to $75.40. One of Canada’s most recognized marketing campaigns is going fully digital as Tim Hortons swaps out printed messages under rolled-up coffee rims for scanning a loyalty card or app. The chain’s annual spring prize contest is now simply Roll up to Win — rather than Roll Up The Rim To Win — eliminating the fiddly work of rolling up a coffee cup rim with your hands or teeth to reveal a message like “win doughnut.” Customers will now scan the Tim Hortons app on their smartphone at the time of purchase to earn a “roll” that could reveal a prize like “free doughnut,” or scan a loyalty card and later log into the contest’s website to see the rolls and prizes they’ve earned.

Hexo Corp. (TSX:HEXO). Up $2.09, or 22.2 per cent, to $11.52. Hexo Corp. will acquire competitor Zenabis Global Inc. in $235-million deal that will give the cannabis company a European foothold and strengthen its domestic business. The deal, which will see Hexo acquire two indoor growing facilities and get access to a greenhouse, comes as the Canadian pot market is starting to consolidate amid talk of potential U.S. cannabis legalization.

Under the agreement Tuesday, shareholders of Vancouver-based Zenabis will receive 0.01772 of a Hexo common share in exchange for each Zenabis common share held.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press