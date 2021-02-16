Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Home invasion suspect dies after 82-year-old man fights back
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 16, 2021 4:06 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 16, 2021 at 4:14 pm EST
JACKSON, S.C. — A man accused of attacking a South Carolina couple inside their home ended up dead after being bludgeoned to the floor by the 82-year-old husband, authorities said Tuesday.
The couple told the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office that a man came to their door Monday afternoon and forced his way into the home, attacking them with a knife. The incident report filed by deputies said the assailant cut the 79-year-old wife on her forehead, news outlets reported.
The woman’s husband stopped the attack by repeatedly striking the intruder with the butt of a gun, the report said. When deputies arrived at the home, they found the suspect on the floor, bloody and unresponsive.
The suspected intruder died Monday night at a hospital, said Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. He said an autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.
Authorities identified the suspect Tuesday as 61-year-old Harold L. Runnels Jr.
The couple told deputies they had seen him walking in their neighbourhood a few times, but did not know why he attacked.