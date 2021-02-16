Halton officer charged following interaction with suspect in Oakville

A Halton Police officer has been charged following an incident involving the takedown of a suspect in Oakville.

On April 8th, 2020, four Halton officers responded to the area of Third Line and Dundas Street West in Oakville for reports of a man seen loitering in the area.

An interaction ensued between the officers and the man.

In a video circulated online, it appears to show four police officers at a plaza speaking with a male. One officer is shown shoving the individual at least twice in the video, including one time when he falls to the ground.

It’s unclear what happened prior to the video being shot or what led to the incident in question.

Upon learning of the incident, Halton Police says the officer who made direct physical contact with the suspect was suspended from duty with pay, “which is the only option available to a police service as prescribed by the Police Services Act (PSA).”

Following an internal investigation, the other three officers in attendance at the incident were reassigned to administrative positions pending the outcome of the investigation by Waterloo Police.

On Tuesday, Const. Jason Mathers charged with assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

“We recognize that the actions of our officers at this incident have the potential to undermine public trust in our Service, and in policing as a whole. We remain committed to fostering and maintaining a very positive relationship with the community we serve,” Halton Police chief Stephen Tanner said in a statement.

“It is of paramount importance that any investigation into the actions of a police officer is not only thorough but also unbiased, transparent, and fair. We are grateful for the assistance of the Waterloo Regional Police Service in this matter and for their investigation into this incident.”

Mathers has been released and is scheduled to make a virtual court appearance on March 9th, 2021. He remains suspended with pay, Halton police says.

Investigators say an internal investigation into the actions of all four officers will be completed.