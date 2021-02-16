Loading articles...

Grains higher, livestock mixed

Last Updated Feb 16, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 10.75 cents at $6.4850 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 5.75 cents at $5.4525 a bushel; Mar. oats was up .25 cent at $3.5075 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 15 cents at $13.7925 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .30 cent at $1.1755 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.15 cents at $1.4027 a pound; April lean hogs advanced 12.08 cents at .8610 a pound.

The Associated Press

