Loading articles...

Doug Ford facing online backlash after visiting Hazel McCallion on her birthday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford puts his mask back on during the daily briefing at Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday November 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Premier Doug Ford is getting slammed on social media for going against his own message – asking people to stay home on Family Day and to celebrate only with those you live with.

Ford visited Hazel McCallion as the former Mississauga mayor celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday.

One person writing on Twitter “ford’s never-ending hypocrisy is infuriating’ another tweeting “so what does the stay at home order mean and who does it apply to?”

This isn’t the first time Premier Ford has been criticized for not following regulations.

Last April, the premier visited his cottage in Muskoka on Easter morning after asking people not to travel.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: The WB Lawrence ramp to NB DVP is now CLOSED because of road conditions a stuck vehicles. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Snowfall warning has ended for Toronto!
Latest Weather
Read more