Doug Ford facing online backlash after visiting Hazel McCallion on her birthday
by News Staff
Posted Feb 16, 2021 6:38 am EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford puts his mask back on during the daily briefing at Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday November 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Premier Doug Ford is getting slammed on social media for going against his own message – asking people to stay home on Family Day and to celebrate only with those you live with.
Ford visited Hazel McCallion as the former Mississauga mayor celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday.
One person writing on Twitter “ford’s never-ending hypocrisy is infuriating’ another tweeting “so what does the stay at home order mean and who does it apply to?”
This isn’t the first time Premier Ford has been criticized for not following regulations.
Last April, the premier visited his cottage in Muskoka on Easter morning after asking people not to travel.
