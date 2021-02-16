Doug Ford facing online backlash after visiting Hazel McCallion on her birthday

Premier Doug Ford is getting slammed on social media for going against his own message – asking people to stay home on Family Day and to celebrate only with those you live with.

Ford visited Hazel McCallion as the former Mississauga mayor celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday.

Wishing my very good friend Hazel McCallion a very happy 100th birthday today! Hazel you are a true leader & a real force to reckon with. Thank you for all the support & guidance you’ve given me. All of Ontario is wishing you a Happy 100th Birthday! pic.twitter.com/ZG7booocoz — Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 14, 2021

One person writing on Twitter “ford’s never-ending hypocrisy is infuriating’ another tweeting “so what does the stay at home order mean and who does it apply to?”

Despite telling people to ‘stay at home’ and only ‘gather with those you live with’, Doug Ford travelled to another city to gather with people from several households the SAME afternoon as this tweet. Ford’s never-ending hypocrisy is infuriating.#Onpoli pic.twitter.com/pxnidE8MC6 https://t.co/GGndjnipYp — Adam Lockett (@AdamLockett34) February 15, 2021

This isn’t the first time Premier Ford has been criticized for not following regulations.

Last April, the premier visited his cottage in Muskoka on Easter morning after asking people not to travel.