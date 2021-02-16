Loading articles...

Apple-TV-Movies-Top-10

Last Updated Feb 16, 2021 at 11:28 am EST

Movies US charts:

1. Greenland

2. The Croods: A New Age

3. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

4. Let Him Go

5. Freaky

6. Tenet

7. Wonder Woman 1984

8. Love and Monsters

9. Promising Young Woman

10. The Croods: 2-Movie Collection

11. News of the World

12. The War with Grandpa

13. Honest Thief

14. The Princess Bride

15. Wild Mountain Thyme

16. Grosse Pointe Blank

17. The Dissident

18. Valentine’s Day (2010)

19. Fight Club

20. The Wolf of Wall Street

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. 2067

2. Promising Young Woman

3. 2 Hearts

4. Rams

5. Assassins

6. The Boondock Saints

7. Come Play

8. Little Fish

9. The Reckoning

10. Our Friend

11. A Glitch in the Matrix

12. Son of the South

13. Some Kind of Heaven

14. Falling

15. The Dissident

16. The Tax Collector

17. Can You Keep A Secret?

18. PG: Psycho Goreman

19. No Man’s Land

20. Hands On a Hardbody: The Documentary

The Associated Press

