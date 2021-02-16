Apple-TV-Movies-Top-10

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 16, 2021 11:25 am EST
Last Updated Feb 16, 2021 at 11:28 am EST
Movies US charts:
1. Greenland
2. The Croods: A New Age
3. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
4. Let Him Go
5. Freaky
6. Tenet
7. Wonder Woman 1984
8. Love and Monsters
9. Promising Young Woman
10. The Croods: 2-Movie Collection
11. News of the World
12. The War with Grandpa
13. Honest Thief
14. The Princess Bride
15. Wild Mountain Thyme
16. Grosse Pointe Blank
17. The Dissident
18. Valentine’s Day (2010)
19. Fight Club
20. The Wolf of Wall Street
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. 2067
2. Promising Young Woman
3. 2 Hearts
4. Rams
5. Assassins
6. The Boondock Saints
7. Come Play
8. Little Fish
9. The Reckoning
10. Our Friend
11. A Glitch in the Matrix
12. Son of the South
13. Some Kind of Heaven
14. Falling
15. The Dissident
16. The Tax Collector
17. Can You Keep A Secret?
18. PG: Psycho Goreman
19. No Man’s Land
20. Hands On a Hardbody: The Documentary
The Associated Press
