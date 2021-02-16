Loading articles...

ACM Awards show returns to Nashville venues in April

Feb 16, 2021

FILE - Carrie Underwood accepts the entertainer of the year award in a tie with Thomas Rhett during the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. on Sept. 16, 2020. The Academy of Country Music Awards will be held again in Nashville for a second time, holding its awards show at three different venues. The show will air on April 18 on CBS from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. The show is normally held in Las Vegas every April, but moved to Music City last year when the coronavirus pandemic delayed their show to last September. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE — The Academy of Country Music Awards is coming back to Nashville for a second time to hold its awards show at three different venues.

The ACM and dick clark productions announced on Tuesday that the show will return on April 18 and will air on CBS from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. The awards show, which is normally held in Las Vegas in April, used the same Nashville locations when the coronavirus pandemic delayed their show to last September.

The show was held in Nashville for the first time last year without a live audience. Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the show’s top prize, entertainer of the year, a first-ever tie, and Taylor Swift returned to the show after seven years to perform a song from her album “Folklore.”

Nominations and other details for the awards show have not yet been announced.

