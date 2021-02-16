Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
7-Eleven stores apply for liquor license across Ontario
by Richard Southern, Lucas Casaletto
Posted Feb 16, 2021 2:34 pm EST
A 7-Eleven location in Toronto. Duy Nguyen
Liquor could be coming to a 7-Eleven near you.
The convenient store chain tells 680 NEWS it’s applied to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) for liquor licenses for many of its Ontario locations.
“We are preparing for in-store service of a small selection of Ontario-made beer and wine products, offered during limited hours, and in designated consumption areas,” a spokesperson said in an email.
AGCO says 7-Eleven is not eligible to offer takeout and delivery of liquor with food orders and that the employees can only serve it at their locations.
AGCO recently confirmed that that 61 of the convenience store’s locations across the province have entered the public notice phase for Liquor Sales Licence Applications.
