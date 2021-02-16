Loading articles...

7-Eleven stores apply for liquor license across Ontario

A 7-Eleven location in Toronto. Duy Nguyen

Liquor could be coming to a 7-Eleven near you.

The convenient store chain tells 680 NEWS it’s applied to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) for liquor licenses for many of its Ontario locations.

“We are preparing for in-store service of a small selection of Ontario-made beer and wine products, offered during limited hours, and in designated consumption areas,” a spokesperson said in an email.

AGCO says 7-Eleven is not eligible to offer takeout and delivery of liquor with food orders and that the employees can only serve it at their locations.

AGCO recently confirmed that that 61 of the convenience store’s locations across the province have entered the public notice phase for Liquor Sales Licence Applications.

The AGCO authorizes charitable organizations and administrators, executors, or law enforcement officers acting within the scope of their duties to auction alcohol at an event.

