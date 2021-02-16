7-Eleven stores apply for liquor license across Ontario

Liquor could be coming to a 7-Eleven near you.

The convenient store chain tells 680 NEWS it’s applied to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) for liquor licenses for many of its Ontario locations.

“We are preparing for in-store service of a small selection of Ontario-made beer and wine products, offered during limited hours, and in designated consumption areas,” a spokesperson said in an email.

#BREAKING – 7-Eleven says it’s applied for liquor licenses for many of its Ontario stores, telling 680NEWS “We are preparing for in-store service of a small selection of Ontario-made beer and wine products, offered during limited hours, and in designated consumption areas” pic.twitter.com/dv1gWuuZt2 — Richard Southern (@richard680news) February 16, 2021

AGCO says 7-Eleven is not eligible to offer takeout and delivery of liquor with food orders and that the employees can only serve it at their locations.

AGCO recently confirmed that that 61 of the convenience store’s locations across the province have entered the public notice phase for Liquor Sales Licence Applications.

