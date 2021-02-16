Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
2 children hurt, one seriously, after being struck by snowplow near Julie Payette Public School in Whitby
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Feb 16, 2021 11:04 am EST
Last Updated Feb 16, 2021 at 11:31 am EST
Julie Payette Public School
Durham Regional Police say two children are hurt after an incident involving a snowplow in Whitby just outside Julie Payette Public School.
Officers tell 680 NEWS one child suffered serious injuries and has been rushed to hospital.
Const. Conrad Wong says life-saving measures were performed at the scene.
The severity of the other child’s injuries is unknown at this time.
The parents have been notified and the investigation is ongoing.
This comes on the first day pandemic restrictions and a stay-at-home order was eased in most Ontario health units as the province moves forward with their gradual reopening plan.
Durham entered Ontario’s “Red-Control” zone as a result, joining several other health units.
Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, and North Bay Parry Sound are set to remain under the stay-at-home order until at least Feb. 22.
In early Feb., Durham District’s School Board (DDSB) confirmed it’s been discussing the possibility of changing the name of Julie Payette Public School after
.” a report found the former Governor-General had “belittled, berated and publicly humiliated Rideau Hall staff” and “created a toxic, verbally abusive workplace
{* loginWidget *}