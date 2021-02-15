The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say the new case was identified in the health region that includes Halifax and that the individual is isolating.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the recently low daily case count is proof the province’s public health orders are working.

The province says it completed 1,620 COVID-19 tests yesterday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press