Staff receiving threats after door handles allegedly removed at retirement home

Durham police say the staff at White Cliffe Terrace Retirement Residence have complained about receiving “threats” over the weekend, following allegations that handles were removed from some residents’ doors.

Police launched an investigation Friday, after a whistleblower at the Courtice retirement home alleged that management removed the door handles on rooms of COVID-19 positive residents, “trapping” them in their suites for days, in an attempt to control the spread of the virus.

The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told CityNews in an exclusive interview that a manager at the home ordered maintenance staff to remove door handles on some fourth-floor, assisted living suites in the first week of February.

The employee said affected residents still had access to food and were checked on by staff who tried to work around the lack of door handles, sometimes getting trapped inside themselves.

On Sunday, the facility’s operator said they launched their own investigation and the site’s general manager was placed on leave. All door handles have also been replaced.