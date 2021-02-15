Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Staff receiving threats after door handles allegedly removed at retirement home
by News Staff
Posted Feb 15, 2021 2:55 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 15, 2021 at 2:56 pm EST
White Cliffe Terrace Retirement Residence in Courtice Ont. Daniel Frechette /CityNews
Durham police say the staff at White Cliffe Terrace Retirement Residence have complained about receiving “threats” over the weekend, following allegations that handles were removed from some residents’ doors.
Police launched an investigation Friday, after a whistleblower at the Courtice retirement home alleged that management removed the door handles on rooms of COVID-19 positive residents, “trapping” them in their suites for days, in an attempt to control the spread of the virus.
The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told CityNews in an exclusive interview that a manager at the home ordered maintenance staff to remove door handles on some fourth-floor, assisted living suites in the first week of February.
The employee said affected residents still had access to food and were checked on by staff who tried to work around the lack of door handles, sometimes getting trapped inside themselves.