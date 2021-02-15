Snowstorm takes over the GTA and Southern Ontario

A winter storm took hold of the GTA and much of Southern Ontario Monday evening.

Environment Canada’s snowfall warning was initially issued on Sunday, but remained in place Monday with the weather agency warning of 15 to 25 centimetres of snow expected to fall well into Tuesday.

Blowing snow will also produce risky driving conditions, Environment Canada said.

“Strong winds gusting up to 50 km/h are expected to produce local blowing snow from this evening into Tuesday afternoon in some places,” the federal weather agency said.

