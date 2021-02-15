Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
SNC-Lavalin gets first U.S. contract for hydroelectric engineering services
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 15, 2021 9:09 am EST
Last Updated Feb 15, 2021 at 9:14 am EST
MONTREAL — SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says it has inked its first hydroelectric engineering contract in the U.S.
SNC-Lavalin will offer engineering services for three three hydroelectric projects in Pennsylvania, and would add powerhouses to sites owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
SNC-Lavalin Chief Executive Ian Edwards says the deal falls in line with the Montreal-based company’s plan to expand hydroelectric capabilities into the important U.S. market.
Edwards says the contract from Rye Development to upgrade existing dams comes amid a push to address climate change.
Rye Development Chief Executive Paul Jacob says the hydropower project is designed to bring reliable and renewable energy to the Pittsburgh region.
SNC-Lavalin didn’t specify the financial value of the contract, which includes technology, field investigation, environmental assessment and permitting.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:SNC)
The Canadian Press
