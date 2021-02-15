Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police searching for shooting suspect in Jane and Finch area
by News Staff
Posted Feb 15, 2021 5:14 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 15, 2021 at 5:21 pm EST
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in the Jane and Finch area on Monday evening.
Police were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Stong Court shortly after 4 p.m. for reports of multiple shots heard in the area and a male firing a gun who then fled on foot.
When officers arrived, they found bullet holes in the door of a home in the area as well as in a fence on Jane Street.
Officers are searching the area with the help of a K9 unit and are looking for a suspect described as a Black male in his 20s. He is six feet tall and was last seen with a handgun, wearing all black.
No injuries were reported but police say an ambulance has been requested. There are no details about a possible shooting victim at this time and the request could be to treat someone in shock or distress.