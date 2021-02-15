Loading articles...

Police searching for shooting suspect in Jane and Finch area

Last Updated Feb 15, 2021 at 5:21 pm EST

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in the Jane and Finch area on Monday evening.

Police were called to the intersection of Jane Street and Stong Court shortly after 4 p.m. for reports of multiple shots heard in the area and a male firing a gun who then fled on foot.

When officers arrived, they found bullet holes in the door of a home in the area as well as in a fence on Jane Street.

Officers are searching the area with the help of a K9 unit and are looking for a suspect described as a Black male in his 20s. He is six feet tall and was last seen with a handgun, wearing all black.

No injuries were reported but police say an ambulance has been requested. There are no details about a possible shooting victim at this time and the request could be to treat someone in shock or distress.

