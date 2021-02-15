4 charged with murder in North York car shooting

Four people have been charged with first-degree murder after shots were fired at a car in North York last week.

Police responded to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Sage Avenue, just east of Caledonia Road, shortly before 10 p.m. on Feb. 8, after receiving reports of multiple shots being heard.

When officers arrived they found one victim unconscious in the vehicle. He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has since been identified as 23-year-old Michael Opong Berchie of Brampton.

A second person was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Police said the suspects had been seen speeding away from the area in a light-coloured, compact SUV.

On Saturday, Kevon Shemar Foo, 24, Day Juan Francis, 21, and Jasanthan Kandiah, 21, all of Toronto, were arrested.

All four face a charge of first-degree murder, as well as attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent.

After their arrest, police executed search warrants at a home in the area of Kipling and Steeles avenues, where they found multiple rounds of ammunition and an AK-47.

On Sunday, Jessica Madeleine Roy, 20, of Toronto, was also arrested and charged with multiple firearm-related offences.