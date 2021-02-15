Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Russian cargo ship launched to International Space Station
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 15, 2021 4:17 am EST
Last Updated Feb 15, 2021 at 4:28 am EST
MOSCOW — An unmanned Russian cargo ship launched successfully Monday with a load of supplies for the International Space Station.
The Progress MS-16 cargo ship blasted off as scheduled at 09:45 am (0445GMT) from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan and reached a designated orbit en route to the station.
It is carrying water, propellant and other supplies and is set to dock at the space outpost Wednesday.
The space outpost is operated by NASA’s Kate Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi and Russian Space Agency Roscosmos’ Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.
The Associated Press
