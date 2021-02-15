Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Provinces to boost vaccination efforts as Pfizer deliveries set to ramp up this week
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 15, 2021 12:02 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 15, 2021 at 12:14 pm EST
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — if and when the shots need an update. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
COVID-19 vaccination is expected to ramp up across the country this week as manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech begins boosting deliveries after a month-long slowdown.
The federal government says beginning this week, it expects to receive weekly shipments of more than 400,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine until at least April 4.
That number represents a significant jump in vaccine shipments to Canada, which has received a total of about 928,200 Pfizer doses since December.
Both Quebec and Ontario have said they’re planning to expand their vaccination programs in response to the increase in deliveries, with Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube tweeting today the province expects more than 90,000 Pfizer vaccines this week.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says a more predictable delivery schedule will make it easier for provinces to plan vaccine rollouts.
The University of Toronto professor says while the plans look good on paper, it remains to be seen whether provinces will carry them out smoothly, especially when it comes to the more complex operation of vaccinating the general population.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021.