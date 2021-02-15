Loading articles...

Police, bomb squad investigating 'irregular' discovery in Liberty Village

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police’s Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) is investigating an “irregular” discovery in Liberty Village.

Police say they were conducting an unrelated investigation Monday morning in the Wellington and Strachan area when they came across something “of great concern”.

Toronto Fire and the bomb squad were immediately called in to aid in the investigation.

TTC buses have also been called in to provide shelter to residents, however police say no evacuations have been ordered at this point.

There is no word on any injuries or arrests.

No further details were provided regarding the nature of the initial investigation or why the bomb squad had to be called.

More to come

