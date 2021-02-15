Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pakistan army: Militant raid on security post kills soldier
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 15, 2021 4:41 am EST
Last Updated Feb 15, 2021 at 4:44 am EST
QUETTA, Pakistan — Armed militants attacked a Pakistani security checkpoint on a highway in a remote area of southwestern Baluchistan province, killing a soldier before fleeing, the military said Monday.
The overnight attack on the Frontier Corps troops took place in the province’s Kech district, the military said in a statement. Troops have cordoned off the area and are pursuing “fleeing terrorists,” it said. There were no further details.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault but previous such attacks have been claimed by separatist groups in Baluchistan, where Islamic militants also have a presence. Baluchistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade by separatists demanding complete autonomy or a larger share of the province’s gas and mineral resources.