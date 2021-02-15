Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New rules in effect for travellers entering Canada at land border crossings
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 15, 2021 7:29 am EST
Last Updated Feb 15, 2021 at 7:59 am EST
Checkpoint at the Canadian border at the Thousand Islands US/Canada border crossing in Lansdowne, Ontario on Monday, September 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
OTTAWA — New rules went into effect this morning for travellers crossing from the U.S. into Canada at land border points.
With exceptions for essential travellers, people driving into the country must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the U.S. within 72 hours.
Or they must offer proof of a positive test result between 14 and 90 days before arrival, which is long enough for the illness to have passed, but not so long that immunity might have waned.
As of Feb. 22, travellers arriving at land border points will also be required to take COVID-19 tests upon arrival.
That is also the date that air travellers will be forced into a mandatory three-day hotel quarantine at their own expense and required to take multiple COVID-19 tests.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the measures are meant to help prevent new and more transmissible variants of COVID-19 from entering the country, adding nobody wants a third wave to start.