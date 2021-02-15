MUST-WATCH: A Saint, a beauty pageant winner, and Fred Hampton entering the Top 10 this week!

Will the biopic of a revolutionary icon rule from the top 10? Or will the new film from Kristen Wiig take the top spot? Keep reading to see what made the 680 NEWS MUST-WATCH this week, as well as a bunch of great new films to check out!

Saint Maud

Streaming platform: VOD

A24 fans rejoice!

The beloved studio’s often delayed religious horror film has arrived! The directorial debut of Rose Glass starring Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle tells the tale of a live-in nurse taking care of a dancer suffering from cancer. Clark’s nurse is a very devout Roman Catholic, and she hopes to use the power of God to heal Ehle’s dancer. But it seems God may have other plans for them.

If you missed Saint Maud when it played at TIFF back in 2019, you can check it out now on Apple TV and Google Play!

Miss Juneteenth

Streaming platform: Crave

If horror’s not your jam, this might be more what you’re looking for!

Miss Juneteenth is an independent drama starring Nicole Beharie (who previously appeared in 42 and Shame). She’s a single mother working at a bar in a Texas suburb, trying to provide for her daughter (played by Alexis Chikaeze). As a teenager, she won the local Miss Juneteenth pageant (named after the holiday celebrating the emancipation of slaves in the United States). She enters her daughter into the pageant against her wishes, hoping that her daughter’s life will turn out better than hers did.

This film comes out on Crave on Wednesday, February 17th!

Judas and the Black Messiah

Streaming platform: VOD

If you’re hoping to learn a little more about black history month, this film will teach you a lot!

Judas and the Black Messiah is a biopic of Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya), told from the perspective of his friend Bill O’Neal (played by LaKeith Stanfield). Hampton was a socialist, a revolutionary, and the Chairman of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party. And O’Neal was an FBI informant, who kept the agency aware of everything the Black Panthers did. Eventually, the FBI orders O’Neal to assist with the murder of Hampton.

A terribly sad, but important story in America’s history. You can rent this on Apple TV or Google Play now.

It’s a Sin

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

For this series, we’re crossing the Atlantic Ocean, and heading 40 years back in time!

It’s a Sin is the latest show from Russell T. Davies (who created Queer as Folk, and was the first showrunner for the reboot of Doctor Who). It’s a miniseries starring a ensemble cast including Olly Alexander, Neil Patrick Harris, and Keeley Hawes, among many others. It paints a portrait of the LGBTQ community in London between the years 1981 and 1991, when the AIDS epidemic went from a minor fear to a disease that killed over 75 million people.

This drops on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, February 19th.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Streaming platform: Netflix

If you want to keep that Gal-entine’s Day feeling going, you gotta check out this film!

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is the latest creation from Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the team that brought us Bridesmaids. In this film, they play Star (short for Starbara) and Barb (which isn’t short for anything). They’re a couple of midwestern gal pals who decide to take their first ever vacation to the sunny beaches and bars of Florida’s Vista Del Mar. The film also stars Jaime Dornan, who provides a musical number for the ages (the less said the better).

This film is available on Apple TV and Google Play now!

