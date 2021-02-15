Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
What's open & closed on Family Day
by news staff
Posted Feb 15, 2021 9:37 am EST
Last Updated Feb 15, 2021 at 9:41 am EST
People exercise at an outdoor skating rink during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, January 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
With a big winter storm headed to the GTA and ongoing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, Family Day will look a little different this year.
If you’re heading out, here’s a look at what’s open and closed:
Skating Rinks
Many outdoor skating rinks around the city will be open but reservations must be made ahead of time
Transit
The TTC will operate on holiday service with subway starting at 6 a.m.
GO Transit will have Saturday service.
Attractions
Due to COVID restrictions, the city’s tourist attractions are closed.
Groceries
Some grocery stores will remain open. It’s better to call your local store ahead of making a trip.
Malls
Due to COVID-19 restrictions malls are closed.
Beer and LCBO
The Beer Store and LCBO locations will be closed, but some LCBO Convenience Outlets may open during their regular hours where acceptable by local municipalities.
Other
Banks and government offices will be closed.
Toronto Public Library branches are closed and there is no Bookmobile service.
