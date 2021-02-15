What's open & closed on Family Day

With a big winter storm headed to the GTA and ongoing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, Family Day will look a little different this year.

If you’re heading out, here’s a look at what’s open and closed:

Skating Rinks

Many outdoor skating rinks around the city will be open but reservations must be made ahead of time

Transit

The TTC will operate on holiday service with subway starting at 6 a.m.

GO Transit will have Saturday service.

Attractions

Due to COVID restrictions, the city’s tourist attractions are closed.

Groceries

Some grocery stores will remain open. It’s better to call your local store ahead of making a trip.

Malls

Due to COVID-19 restrictions malls are closed.

Beer and LCBO

The Beer Store and LCBO locations will be closed, but some LCBO Convenience Outlets may open during their regular hours where acceptable by local municipalities.

Other

Banks and government offices will be closed.

Toronto Public Library branches are closed and there is no Bookmobile service.