Loading articles...

Denmark: Man charged with planning terror attack

Last Updated Feb 15, 2021 at 10:44 am EST

COPENHAGEN — A naturalized Danish man was charged Monday with planning to commit an act of terror in an unknown location in Denmark or abroad, Denmark’s top prosecutor said.

The 24-year-old man, who was not named, was arrested April 30, 2020 after he bought a firearm, two clips and 50 rounds of ammunition, Chief Prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas said.

”It is our assessment that the firearm that the man bought should be used to carry out a terrorist attack either in Denmark or abroad,” she said in a statement. “It failed because he was arrested immediately after buying the weapon and the munitions.”

He was charged under terrorism laws that can lead to a life sentences — which in Denmark usually means 16 years in prison. The prosecution said it will seek a sentence of more than four years and will demand that he is stripped of his Danish citizenship and deported after he has served his time.

No trial date was set.

The case seems to be unrelated to last week’s action in Denmark and Germany in which a total 14 people were arrested on suspicion of terrorism links.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:03 AM
#WB401 west of Yonge collectors - the two left lanes and right shoulder are blocked with a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:13 AM
Awesome :)
Latest Weather
Read more