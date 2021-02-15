Loading articles...

Black Montreal man wrongfully arrested, charged in cop attack says he was traumatized

Last Updated Feb 15, 2021 at 10:58 am EST

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — A Black Montreal man wrongfully arrested and accused of attempted murder of a police officer says he’s traumatized by the events that turned his life upside down in late January.

Mamadi Fara III Camara appeared Sunday on the popular Radio-Canada talk show, “Tout le monde en parle,” with his lawyer Virginie Dufresne-Lemire — his first interview since being exonerated.

Camara was arrested in late January in the city’s Parc Extension neighbourhood and charged with disarming and attempting to kill a police officer following a traffic stop, despite repeatedly proclaiming his innocence.

He was released after prosecutors said evidence had surfaced absolving him, and Montreal’s police chief apologized publicly and to him personally. No arrests have been made in the attack on the officer.

Camara told the program he wasn’t permitted to speak to his family while in detention and described a harrowing six days in jail awaiting the case to play out.

The government has ordered an independent investigation into the case, led by Quebec Superior Court Justice Louis Dionne, slated to begin Feb. 22.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:03 AM
#WB401 west of Yonge collectors - the two left lanes and right shoulder are blocked with a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:13 AM
Awesome :)
Latest Weather
Read more