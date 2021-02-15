Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Black Montreal man wrongfully arrested, charged in cop attack says he was traumatized
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 15, 2021 10:52 am EST
Last Updated Feb 15, 2021 at 10:58 am EST
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL — A Black Montreal man wrongfully arrested and accused of attempted murder of a police officer says he’s traumatized by the events that turned his life upside down in late January.
Mamadi Fara III Camara appeared Sunday on the popular Radio-Canada talk show, “Tout le monde en parle,” with his lawyer Virginie Dufresne-Lemire — his first interview since being exonerated.
Camara was arrested in late January in the city’s Parc Extension neighbourhood and charged with disarming and attempting to kill a police officer following a traffic stop, despite repeatedly proclaiming his innocence.
He was released after prosecutors said evidence had surfaced absolving him, and Montreal’s police chief apologized publicly and to him personally. No arrests have been made in the attack on the officer.
Camara told the program he wasn’t permitted to speak to his family while in detention and described a harrowing six days in jail awaiting the case to play out.
The government has ordered an independent investigation into the case, led by Quebec Superior Court Justice Louis Dionne, slated to begin Feb. 22.
This story by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021.