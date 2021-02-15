A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Feb. 15, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday Feb. 15, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 17,824 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,270,766 doses given. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 3,353.009 per 100,000.

There were no new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 1,439,800 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 88.26 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland is reporting 2,091 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 14,687 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 28.048 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 20,950 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 70.11 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 802 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 9,139 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 57.612 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 11,875 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 7.5 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 76.96 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 5,048 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 22,343 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 22.895 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 36,750 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 60.8 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 1,366 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 18,643 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 23.90 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 26,825 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 69.5 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 2,991 new vaccinations administered for a total of 293,944 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 34.353 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 310,425 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.6 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 94.69 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 10,679 new vaccinations administered for a total of 467,626 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 31.835 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 523,675 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.6 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.3 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 1,348 new vaccinations administered for a total of 55,065 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 39.989 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 61,800 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.5 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.1 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 1,079 new vaccinations administered for a total of 49,645 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 42.102 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 46,525 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.9 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 106.7 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 1,727 new vaccinations administered for a total of 145,841 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 33.13 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 159,075 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.6 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.68 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 162,982 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 31.761 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 188,500 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.7 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.46 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 11,514 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 275.91 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 18,900 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 45 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 60.92 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 13,132 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 291.053 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 19,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 42 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 68.75 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 6,205 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 160.228 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 15,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 40.29 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press