Fire crews called to 2-alarm blaze near Yonge-Dundas Square

Toronto Fire Services were called to a two-alarm blaze in the city’s downtown core late Sunday evening.

Toronto police said they received a report of a fire in the hallway of a building in the Dundas Street East and Bond Street area.

Police said it is not known if there are any injuries or if there’s any serious damage to the building.

Photos and video from the scene showed Toronto fire trucks outside of the Bond Place Hotel.

No other information has been released at this time.