Valentine’s Day: A love story spanning over 7 decades

“How do you stay married for 67 years?” I ask.

“Stay away from each other,” Edward Taylor laughs.

Taylor, 90, moved to Canada from England when he was just 18-years-old.

He met his wife over 70 years ago on the first day of class in high school when Taylor’s teacher asked for his full name.

“Edward Thomas Charles Taylor. The whole room went into an uproar with a name like that. All except Maggie. She didn’t,” Taylor recalls.

A few years later, in 1954, they got married. Their wedding wasn’t as fancy as Taylor wanted it to be due to financial restraints. But it was memorable and the start to a beautiful life together, including one son.

Taylor says the reason for his long union is simply because they got along really well, except for that one time he criticized her food.

“I said something about her cooking,” he says. “She tried to stab my hand with a fork. Fortunately, she missed.”

The two reside at Westbury Long Term Care Residence. About three years ago, the centre threw them a second wedding reception after Taylor wished for one, saying he wasn’t able to give Maggie the wedding she deserved the first time.

Edward and Maggie Taylor’s 1954 wedding photo.

The night was perfect. They ate their favourite foods and listened to their favourite music. It is also one of Taylor’s last memories of Maggie being somewhat healthy. Sadly, Parkinson’s Disease and dementia took their toll on the 88-year-old. The two now live separately in the centre. Maggie cannot speak and doesn’t recognize her husband.

“She sleeps all the time and she has to be fed intravenously,” Taylor says. “It’s sad.”

This Valentine’s Day weekend they shared some time together virtually. Something Taylor says they do whenever they get a chance.

Taylor says he wanted to share his story of love and resilience as he remembers what his wife once was.

“She could do anything,” he says.