Two winning tickets for Saturday's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Feb 14, 2021 at 5:14 am EST

TORONTO — Saturday night’s $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot will be split between two ticket holders – one in the Prairies and the other in Ontario.

Each winner will collect $2.5 million.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 17 will be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press

