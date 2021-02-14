Toronto to open 10 rec facilities for individuals with disabilities

The City of Toronto says it will open several recreation facilities so that individuals with disabilities can access physical therapy.

While the current lockdown has forced the closure of gyms and community centres, the province recently amended its regulation giving an exemption to a person with a disability to access recreation, sports and fitness facilities.

Weight rooms, studios, stretch areas and indoor walking tracks will be made available to anyone who meets the provincial criteria to use fitness centres provided they have a medical certificate attesting to a disability as defined by the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

City officials have designated 10 community centres which will be made available:

L’Amoreaux Community Recreation Centre, 2000 McNicoll Ave.

Port Union Community Centre, 5450 Lawrence Ave. E

York Recreation Centre, 115 Black Creek Dr.

Wallace Emerson Community Centre, 1260 Dufferin St.

Parkway Forest Community Centre, 55 Forest Manor Rd.

Edithvale Community Centre, 131 Finch Ave. W.

Albion Health Club, 1501 Albion Rd.

Etobicoke Olympium, 590 Rathburn Rd.

East York Community Centre, 1081 Pape Ave.

St. Lawrence Community Centre, 230 The Esplanade

The centres will begin offering services starting February 16 and individuals will need to make an appointment in advance by calling the recreation centre directly. Those attending must present their medical certificate each time they visit the centre. Visits are limited to 90 minutes and individuals may be subject to any membership and/or pay-as-you-go fees for services.

In accordance with Toronto Public Health guidelines, individuals will be required to sign in, provide contact tracing information and complete a health screening before being allowed into the facility. Public health protocols while indoors must also be followed including the mandatory wearing of masks while in common areas, changerooms and washrooms and whenever possible during exercise.