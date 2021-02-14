Loading articles...

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto, parts of Southern Ontario; 15-25 cm expected

Last Updated Feb 14, 2021 at 4:29 pm EST

Toronto, ON- January 26 - Heavy snow falls in the downtown core as Ontario faces stricter restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto. January 26, 2021. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Summary

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Toronto and parts of Southern Ontario on Sunday

Between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall during this weather event

The snow will likely begin overnight or early Monday morning

Lace-up the winter boots, break out the shovels and gas-up the snowblower, the GTA is about to get a heavy helping of snow over the next two days.

Environment Canada (EC) issued a snowfall warning Sunday afternoon for Toronto and parts of Southern Ontario with between 15 to 25 centimetres of snow expected to fall during this weather event.

The national weather agency said to expect two rounds of snowfall.

“The first one is expected to begin overnight or early Monday morning with 5 centimetres of snow expected by afternoon,” EC said in a news release Sunday.  “Potentially higher amounts of up to 10 centimetres may occur near Lake Erie.”

Environment Canada said the snowfall may diminish Monday afternoon but warned a heavier round of snow will move-in Monday evening and continue to fall into Tuesday morning, bringing an additional 15 to 20 centimetres.

For the latest weather updates, check out our weather page.

