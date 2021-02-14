Popular Toronto flower shop decides to pull back on Valentine's Day rush

Valentine’s Day means chocolate and flowers for some but for one Toronto flower shop the pressure from the workload associated with the day of romance has them taking a different approach in 2021.

Sara Jameson, the owner of west-end flower shop Sweetpea’s, says she decided to limit their Valentine’s Day orders this year. She says despite the perks that come with a high volume of orders, there’s also a personal cost for herself and her employees.

“That was definitely a hard decision to make this year, as a business owner going through a pandemic you can only imagine the stress that we feel daily so this would have been a great opportunity to make a fair bit of income right away,” she explained. “However, we also have to look at productivity, labour costs, etc. So if I force my team to put all their energy into a few days it could take us two to three weeks to physically, mentally, emotionally recover.”

In a typical year, Sweetpea’s would prepare 250 to 270 arrangements for February 14, with even higher demand leading up to the day. But with continued social distancing protocols in place, Jameson says the forecasted demand this year has almost doubled.

“This year, based on the volume, we have been seeing an increase in the floral industry. We were expecting over 400 orders for Valentine’s Day itself and probably 200-300 for each day prior to it.”

The floral shop says it limited advance orders to 100 a day leading up to February 14 and would be taking just 120 orders for those day-of last minute shoppers.

“I know it seems like I’m over exaggerating but there have been times where I’ve had staff sleeping on the floors,” she says. “I’ve had times where we’ve worked until two or three in the morning and then be back for 8 AM. We know what this holiday can be. And we as a group just knew we didn’t have it in us this year.”

While floral demand may be up, an industry wide shortage of flowers has added additional stress to the situation. Factors such as transportation restrictions along with international and local farmers having to shut or cut production has created a lag in the supply.

“We have a lot of orders coming in but we don’t have labour and we don’t have supply,” Jameson said. “There is a major flower shortage right now and that’s worldwide. Growers of course are having to work at smaller capacities just for social distancing, for illness and lockdown reasons.”

While Jameson admits that limiting orders was a difficult decision, she says the Sweetpea’s team have decided to make it a permanent policy during big holidays. Jameson adds it’s been a nice change of pace.

“I’ll be upfront, we get a lot of verbal abuse and harassment during this holiday, just with people with their own stresses. So, for us we’ve been able to get out of this fairly unscathed. I can’t even explain the level of relief we’re all feeling.”