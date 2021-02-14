Ontario reports 42 additional COVID-19 deaths, fewer than 1,000 cases Sunday

Ontario is reporting 42 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 while confirming just under 1,000 new infections on Sunday.

Provincial health officials say 981 new cases have been reported, a decrease from the 1,300 cases the previous day. However, the province says continued issues as Toronto Public Health migrates to a new reporting system have caused case counts to “fluctuate.”

That would seem to be the case as Toronto reported just 122 new cases on Sunday – the fewest since Feb. 11 when similar data reporting issues were blamed. Peel Region reported 209 new cases on Sunday followed by York Region with 171.

The 42 new deaths brings the provincial total up to 6,693.

Provincial health officials completed just 48,701 tests in the previous 24 hour period while administering 10,679 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. That brings the total number of first doses administered in the province to 467,626.

The province has also confirmed there are now 310 COVID-19 variant cases in the province – 303 of those are related to the UK variant while six others the South African variants. There is just a single case of the Brazilian variant, which was reported in Toronto last weekend.