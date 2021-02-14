TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Shopify results

Shopify Inc. will release its fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The Ottawa-based e-commerce company said in January that it plans to hire 2,021 new employees this year as part of an effort to double its engineering team and has appointed a new vice-president to help it reach that goal.

Canadian Tire earnings

Canadian Tire Corporation will release Q4 and full-year 2020 financial results on Thursday. The retailer previously reported a 25.7 per cent rise in Q3 sales compared with the same quarter in 2019 as pandemic-inspired cooking, home improvement and staycations drove shoppers to the company’s eponymous stores.

Sienna LTC earnings

Sienna Senior Living reports its Q4 2020 results on Thursday after markets close. The Markham, Ont.-based retirement home company was named in a $500-million lawsuit along with other long-term care providers across Ontario over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TC Energy update

TC Energy Corp. will discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday. The Calgary-based company announced in January the elimination of more than 1,000 construction jobs after U.S. President Joe Biden cancelled a key presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline border crossing.

Inter Pipeline results

Inter Pipeline will release Q4 results on Thursday. A proposed hostile takeover of Inter Pipeline by its largest shareholder, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, was announced Wednesday at $16.50 per share. Analysts say the takeover attempt will likely turn into a drawn out contest with the potential for a white knight to drive up the offering price.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press