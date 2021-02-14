Loading articles...

Duchess of Sussex expecting 2nd child, a sibling for Archie

Last Updated Feb 14, 2021 at 3:33 pm EST

FILE - In this Monday, March 11, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)
Summary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child

The baby will be eighth in line to the British throne

In November, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in July 2020

LOS ANGELES — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, their office confirmed Sunday.

A spokesperson for the couple said in a statement: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The baby will be eighth in line to the British throne.

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son Archie was born a year later.

In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.

In November, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in July 2020, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @TTCnotices: 73 Royal York: Detour northbound via Islington Ave and Barker Ave due to a collision at Albion and Islington.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:22 AM
Retweeted @NatGeo: Love is everywhere you look
Latest Weather
Read more