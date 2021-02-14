Loading articles...

Avalanche kills mountain climber in southern Bosnia

Last Updated Feb 14, 2021 at 9:14 am EST

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — An avalanche killed a mountain climber in southern Bosnia on Sunday, authorities said.

Bosnia’s Defence Ministry says the man was a member of the armed forces who was climbing the Prenj mountain while off duty.

Bosnian media reported that a small avalanche swept the man off a cliff while the other climber who was with him survived. The Klix news portal said the victim was a well-known nature-lover and adventurer.

The death comes amid a spell of freezing weather in Europe that also has engulfed the Balkan region.

A pair of avalanches on Saturday killed three people in Slovenia and injured three more, including two rescuers.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_MainRoads: #TrafficAlertTO: I76010 UNIVERSITY AVE NB at ARMOURY ST to DUNDAS ST W: All lanes blocked due to a police investigation.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 21 minutes ago
Sending warm valentine hugs to our fellow Ontarians in @CityThunderBay where it is currently minus -30°! Stay warm…
Latest Weather
Read more