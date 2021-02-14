Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
All residents of Mississauga condo building to be tested for COVID-19 variant
by the canadian press
Posted Feb 14, 2021 8:57 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 14, 2021 at 9:15 pm EST
NAPLES, CAMPANIA, ITALY - 2020/06/12: A medical technician works in the laboratory of the Infectious diseases department for coronavirus (COVID-19)handling samples of coronavirus COVID 19 tests at the microbiology laboratory of Naples. (Photo by Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB/LightRocket via Getty Images)
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Public health officials say they will test all residents of a condo building in Mississauga, Ont., for COVID-19 after five people who live there tested positive for a contagious variant of the virus.
Peel Public Health says it’s taking the “urgent” step now, while community spread of the variant that first emerged in the U.K. is still low.
The agency says it will conduct testing floor-by-floor on Monday, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
It says residents can also attend a testing centre in the community.
Public Health Ontario has so far identified 303 cases of that variant in the province.
It’s also found six cases of the variant that first emerged in South Africa, and one of the strain that was first discovered in Brazil.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021.