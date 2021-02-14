3 suspects sought in east end shooting

Police are searching for three suspects following a late night shooting in the east end.

Police say they were called to a building in the area of Broadview and Erindale avenues, near Bloor Street and Danforth just before midnight. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

Police say the first suspect is a Black male between 20 and 30 years of age, last seen wearing a black jacket, beige pants, black and white running shoes and a red hoodie.

The second and third suspects are also described as Black males last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

All three suspects fled the scene on foot.