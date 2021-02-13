Loading articles...

US Coast Guard searching for 6 boaters off the Florida coast

Last Updated Feb 13, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard continued its search for six people Saturday, three days after their boat apparently capsized off Florida’s Atlantic coast.

The search began Friday morning when a boater rescued a Jamaican national who said six others were with him when their 18-foot vessel overturned on Wednesday 23 miles offshore from Fort Pierce.

They were en route from Bimini, Bahamas, according to the Coast Guard, but the agency did not mention where their boat was headed.

The Coast Guard said it dispatched three cutters and an airplane to search the area.

The rescued man was transported ashore for medical treatment.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

