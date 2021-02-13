Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Feb 13, 2021 at 11:28 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11 a.m.

Ontario is reporting a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases today. 

The province logged 1,300 new infections over the past 24 hours, along with 19 new deaths linked to the virus. 

Case counts have hovered closer to the 1,000 mark in recent days. 

Yesterday the province announced that 27 of its public health units could move back to Ontario’s colour-coded pandemic response plan as of Tuesday, allowing them to ease public health restrictions based on local case numbers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press

