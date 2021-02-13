Loading articles...

Suit settled in fatal road rage shooting by NYPD officer

Last Updated Feb 13, 2021 at 12:28 pm EST

New York City has settled a lawsuit over the fatal road rage shooting of a man by an off-duty police officer, officials said Saturday.

The law department confirmed the city has paid $125,000 to settle a claim by the girlfriend of Delrawn Small. The deal was “in the best interest of the city,” it said.

Office Wayne Isaacs was off duty when he shot Small, 37, in Brooklyn on July 4, 2016. Small’s girlfriend was in the car and told police he thought Isaacs had cut him off and got out his car to confront the officer, who then shot him.

Activists and Small’s family had criticized Isaacs for not taking steps to defuse the situation and demanded he face charges. A jury found the officer not guilty of murder and manslaughter in 2017.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
There's a crash on the Toronto-Bound QEW approaching the Burlington Skyway, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
Who likes snow? We're seeing more of it pop up on radar. This is just the beginning of a very active 5 days for our…
Latest Weather
Read more