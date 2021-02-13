Loading articles...

Police investigate discovery of body in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Brampton.

Police say they were called to an unidentified school in the area of Kingswood Drive and Linkdale Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they discovered a bus parked in the school’s lot that was damaged and without license plates. Upon further examination, police uncovered a body within the vehicle.

At this time, police are treating the incident as suspicious.

The coroner has been called to determine the exact cause of death and if this is a criminal matter.

