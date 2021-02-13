Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Police: Intoxicated driver struck and killed Dallas officer
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 13, 2021 7:19 am EST
Last Updated Feb 13, 2021 at 7:28 am EST
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was struck and killed early Saturday morning by a man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated, police said.
The officer was blocking the scene of an accident on a freeway when the driver hit him while travelling at a high rate of speed, police said in a news release.
The officer had been standing outside of his marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated, police said. He was taken to Baylor Hospital where he later died.
The officer wasn’t immediately identified.
Police said the driver, a 32-year-old man, was found to be intoxicated and taken into custody. He and a female passenger were not injured. Their names weren’t released. The passenger was being questioned.
Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed the officer’s death in a tweet.
“Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family,” Garcia tweeted. “Godspeed my brother.”