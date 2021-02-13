Loading articles...

Police: Intoxicated driver struck and killed Dallas officer

Last Updated Feb 13, 2021 at 7:28 am EST

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was struck and killed early Saturday morning by a man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated, police said.

The officer was blocking the scene of an accident on a freeway when the driver hit him while travelling at a high rate of speed, police said in a news release.

The officer had been standing outside of his marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated, police said. He was taken to Baylor Hospital where he later died.

The officer wasn’t immediately identified.

Police said the driver, a 32-year-old man, was found to be intoxicated and taken into custody. He and a female passenger were not injured. Their names weren’t released. The passenger was being questioned.

Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed the officer’s death in a tweet.

“Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family,” Garcia tweeted. “Godspeed my brother.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
UPDATE: #EB401 express / Morningside - 2 left lanes blocked with debris clean up.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:33 AM
We are!
Latest Weather
Read more